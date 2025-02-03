PETALING JAYA: An older man in Rawang, Selangor, allegedly killed a three-month-old puppy sparking outrage amongst the animal lovers community .

It is believed that he was angry at the puppy for taking food from his home, which is said to be in Rawang Putra.

A viral video showed the older man, accompanied by an older woman, being confronted by a crowd over the puppy’s death.

In the video, the older man, believed to be from Sabah, was seen kicking the puppy’s lifeless body during the confrontation.

Backlash ensued following the circulation of the viral video, and a non-profit animal shelter, together with some volunteers, “confronted” the man, according to a post by Fauziah Paws Care.

Last Friday (Feb 28), the animal shelter met the older man at the police station, where he was lodging a complaint about the videos of him circulating on social media.

“I informed the police that if the man from Sabah is not arrested within 24 hours, we will organise a gathering right in front of the police station. We will not stay silent while justice is denied,” said the animal shelter.

On the same day, Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Nasir confirmed that a police report on the incident had been lodged and that an investigation is underway under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, Berita Harian reported.