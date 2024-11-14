Local man, Vietnamese woman charged with trafficking MDMA

KLUANG: A local man and a Vietnamese woman were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) on Nov 3.

The accused, Lee Cia Ceh, 32, answered that he understood the charge read before Magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno, while no response was recorded from the Vietnamese national, Nguyen Thi Kim Van, 28, as she did not understand the charge read to her in Bahasa Malaysia.

No plea was recorded from either of them as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They are accused of jointly trafficking a dangerous drug suspected to be MDMA, weighing approximately 1.473 kg, at a house in Taman Tasik Indah, Kluang, at 6.45 pm on Nov 3.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by death or life imprisonment, as well as not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nurfara Fazilun Izylin Ahmad did not offer bail as the charges were non-bailable, and the accused were unrepresented.

The court set Nov 26 for the charge to be read again by a Vietnamese interpreter, and Jan 9 next year for the submission of documents and the chemist’s report.