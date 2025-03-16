Loke appointed DAP sec-gen for second term, Gobind chairman, Guan Eng party advisor

SHAH ALAM: Seremban MP Anthony Loke will serve a second term as DAP secretary-general after he was elected to the position for the 2025-2028 term at the central executive committee (CEC) election that took place at the 18th DAP National Congress today.

According to the party constitution, a member can only hold the position of secretary-general for a maximum of three terms. Loke took over as secretary-general from Lim Guan Eng in 2022.

Loke announced the matter at a media conference after the congress was held here tonight.

Meanwhile, Gobind Singh Deo, who garnered the highest votes (2,785 votes) during today’s election, was elected DAP national chairman, replacing Lim Guan Eng, who was elected as DAP advisor, while Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kok Ming was elected as deputy chairman.

Also, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Selangor DAP chairman Ng Suee Lim, Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan and Nilai MP J Arul Kumar were elected national vice chairmen, while Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong , Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Ramkarpal Singh were elected deputy secretaries-general.

Loke also thanked all CEC members for placing their trust on him to continue to lead the party for the next three years, stating that the new committee would hold its first meeting soon to decide other party positions.

A total of 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches attended the one-day congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam to vote for 30 CEC members for the 2025-2028 term today.

Former DAP vice chairman M Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat MP), former national treasurer Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang MP), former party advisor Tan Kok Wai (Cheras MP) and former DAP international secretary Jannie Lasimbang had earlier decided not to contest in today’s election.

The following is the full DAP CEC list for the 2025-2028 term:

Advisor: Lim Guan Eng

National Chairman: Gobind Singh Deo

National Deputy Chairman: Nga Kor Ming

National Vice Chairmen: Chong Chieng Jen, Teo Nie Ching, Ng Suee Lim, Syahredzan Bin Johan, J. Arul Kumar

Secretary-General: Loke Siew Fook

Deputy Secretaries-General: Steven Sim Chee Keong, Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, Ramkarpal Singh

National Treasurer: Ngeh Koo Ham

National Deputy Treasurer: Ng Sze Han

National Organising Secretary: Koo Poay Tiong

Assistant National Organising Secretary: Lee Chin Chen, Tan Hong Pin

National Publicity Secretary: Yeo Bee Yin

Assistant National Publicity Secretaries: Young Syefura Othman, Wong Shu Qi

International Secretary: P. Kasthuriraani

Assistant International Secretary: Alice Lau Kiong Yieng

National Political Education Director: Lee Chuan How

Assistant National Political Education Director: Vivian Wong Shir Yee

Strategic Director: Liew Chin Tong

Policy Director: Chan Foong Hin

Election Director: Wong Kah Woh

Committee Members: Teo Kok Seong, Chow Kon Yeow, Liow Cai Tung