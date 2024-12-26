Lorry accident causes fire at HTJ generator room

SEREMBAN: A generator room supplying electricity to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here caught fire earlier this afternoon.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior operations commander PgKB II Khir Amir Ahmad said they received a call about the incident at 12.40 pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a fire had occurred in a generator room measuring 5.5 square metres, which was approximately 40 per cent destroyed.

“However, there were no casualties, and the estimated losses are still under investigation,“ he told Bernama today.

He stated that the fire was caused by a lorry, believed to be carrying construction materials, which snagged an electrical cable, causing the cable pole to collapse.

Khir Ahmad said the firefighting operation, involving 13 personnel, concluded at around 1.30 pm.