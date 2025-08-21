Lorry attendant killed, driver hurt in PLUS expressway crash

KEPALA BATAS: A lorry attendant was killed, while the driver was injured when their vehicle skidded and crashed into a road divider at KM116 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway, southbound, near here early this morning.

The deceased, Saipol Nizam Aman @ Ahmad, 41, was trapped in the cabin and died at the scene, while the driver, Mohd Azmi Mohd Yasa, 31, sustained injuries.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said a distress call was received at 5.42 am before a team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, a five-tonne lorry was found to have skidded into the road divider with two victims inside. The operations commander carried out a size-up, and rescue work to free the victim trapped in the vehicle was conducted using specialised tools. The operation was completed about an hour later,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a Ministry of Health medical team and the body was sent to Kepala Batas Hospital for post-mortem. - Bernama