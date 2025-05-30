Lorry crashes into stall, mosque fence in Sungai Buloh, man killed

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed, believed to have been hit by a lorry in an accident in front of the Bandar Baru Mosque in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 1.36 pm and a team from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the location.

He said the accident involved a Nissan UD that crashed into a hawker stall and the fence of a mosque after hitting a motorcycle.

“A 30-year-old man was found pinned under the lorry, and he was confirmed dead by a medical team at the scene,” he said.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.