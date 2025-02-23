Lorry falls into ravine, killing driver, injuring passenger

KOTA BHARU: A man was killed and a woman was injured after the lorry they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a ravine at Km79 of the Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang (Bukit Ah Kim), Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the 48-year-old lorry driver died on the spot in the 11.20 am incident.

The 39-year-old passenger was taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigations found that the lorry, which was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu, is believed to have veered off the road and fallen into the ravine,” he said in a statement.

Those who have information on the accident can contact Kuala Krai police headquarters traffic division or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Amirul Izham Azian at 09-9666222.