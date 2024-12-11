Lorry tanker overturned at KM 313.6 PLUS Expressway, route congested

IPOH: Motorists have to endure a 13-kilometre (km) traffic jam due to an overturned tanker truck at KM 313.6 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south from Gopeng to Tapah today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in a post on X via the @llmtrafik account informed that as of 7.34 pm, all lanes are still closed.

“A contra route has been activated and traffic is congested in both directions for 13 km. Please use an alternative route,“ according to the post.

Earlier, LLM through a post on the same page announced that there was an accident at that location at about 9.05 am with all southbound lanes blocked and traffic stopped.

LLM also advises the public to plan their respective journeys and use alternative routes out to the Gopeng Junction.

Meanwhile, Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi in a statement informed of an accident involving a tanker truck and a jeep.

“It is suspected that the tanker lost control in the left lane and skidded across the middle of the road. There were no casualties,“ he added.

In the meantime, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad in a separate statement said his department did not receive any emergency calls related to the case through Malaysian-Emergency Responses 999 (MERS999).

“The call was received by the Ministry of Health because based on initial information, it only involved minor injuries to one victim and there was no rescue work involving trapped victims, fire or the involvement of hazardous materials,“ he said.

It is understood that congestion is still happening as a crane that was supposed to move the damaged lorry broke down and is currently being repaired.