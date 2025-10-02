Love and laughter mark Boyfriend Day celebration

PETALING JAYA: From grand gestures to small acts of thoughtfulness, boyfriends are in the spotlight today as the world marks Boyfriend Day, a playful social media event that has evolved into a trending celebration of love, loyalty and laughter.

On Reddit, users joined the conversation by sharing their “this is the moment I knew” stories, with responses ranging from comic to deeply moving.

One user, @Conscious_Law_8647, recounted a stunt that could have come from

a horror film.

After his girlfriend returned from a trip to Thailand, he hid under her bed with only a flower.

When she finally walked in, he grabbed her ankle and shouted, “Got ya!”

She screamed before realising it was him.

He later joked online: “Apparently, true love isn’t a valid legal defence. Wish me luck at trial tomorrow.”

Others described quieter gestures.

User @elrin00 recounted how her

boyfriend sneaked a new hair dryer under her car seat after pretending to take a bathroom break.

Despite driving an old car with faulty headlights, he always turned up for her, even bringing milk after a late shift when she had casually mentioned craving it.

For @Cutbull22, love was in words.

She said she always thought her brown eyes were plain until her boyfriend often told her, “Your eyes are so beautiful.”

His sincerity, she said, made her blush every time.

Similarly, @ZestyLebron recounted her partner’s thoughtfulness, such as tidying their hotel room unprompted while she was in the shower.

“I see nobody but him as my future husband,” she wrote.

Some found love through vulnerability.

@United_Marzipan943, recovering from a toxic relationship, told her new boyfriend she was still in pieces.

His reply stayed with her.

“I will pick up your shreds and glue them one by one carefully. I will beautify your scars.”

But not all stories were worthy of a romance novel.

@Crafty_Car_1721 described a disastrous first date with a man who looked nothing like his photos, sulked after bumping a car, then blocked her afterwards.

“He still owes me for the food,” she quipped.

Even small mishaps could spark feelings of affection.

@Mntt said she was once locked out of a cinema during a horror movie, only to see her boyfriend frantically searching for her.

“It wasn’t a big deal, but the fact he noticed and came to rescue me felt like a movie moment,” she said.

Others highlighted effort as the truest expression of love.

User @Woshiyaohui taught himself embroidery from YouTube tutorials just

to craft a framed birthday gift for his

then-girlfriend.

“It wasn’t perfect,” he admitted.

“But I tried my best.”

From comic surprises under the bed to heartfelt compliments and handmade gifts, these stories show romance wears many faces – sometimes playful, sometimes tender, but always meaningful.