SEREMBAN: The relatively low level of health literacy among some Malaysians is one of the key reasons they avoid regular health screenings, including for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cancer, and mental health issues, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said most people only seek treatment when the disease has been identified or is at a more serious stage, rather than go for an early check-up.

That is why, he said, it is important for the public to take care of their health and that of their family members by going for health screenings, followed by intervention and treatment.

“This is why the Ministry of Health (MOH), under the National Health Screening Initiative (NHSI), emphasises screening, not only for NCDs, but also for cancer and mental health,” he told reporters after opening the Paroi constituency’s Healthy Mind Carnival, Prosperous Community here today.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan Health Director Dr Zuraida Mohamed.

Citing the latest National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), Dzulkefly said that one in three adult Malaysians suffers from high blood pressure, one in three has high cholesterol, while one in six suffers from diabetes, with 50 per cent facing obesity.

“That is why I want to see greater awareness about the importance of health screenings. I hope these efforts are well-received by the people. We have initiatives like Peka B40, Komuniti Sihat Pembina Negara (KOSPEN) and services at District Health Offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said COVID-19 cases in the country are under control and below the national alert level, with an average of 600 cases per week.

The Health Ministry, he said, will continue to monitor the situation.

When asked about the need for Malaysians to get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine following the increase in cases in a neighbouring country, he said there was no need to make it mandatory at this time, but advised the public to always take preventive measures.