LPA to come under MoT pending transfer to Sarawak govt

LABUAN: The Labuan Port Authority (LPA), currently managed by the Bintulu Port Authority (BPA), will soon come directly under the Ministry of Transport (MoT), pending the authority’s formal transfer to the Sarawak Government.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that this restructuring, as required by the Federal Port Act, will take effect once the Bintulu Port Authority is officially handed over to Sarawak, anticipated for next year.

“Once LPA is under the MoT, it will hold federal port authority status, although several key issues need to be addressed before the formal transfer,” he informed reporters after launching the integrated Gegar Labuan programs at the Labuan International Sports Complex.

He added that the MoT will appoint a general manager to oversee the authority.

Regarding the long-discussed Labuan Integrated Port project, he noted that several development proposals from private sector players are still under review but not yet finalised.

“Any port development will adopt a privatisation model, eliminating the need for government funding. This model enables the MoT to function purely as a regulatory body rather than an operational one,” he concluded.