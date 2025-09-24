Luxury car owners owe RM35.7mil in road tax, says Loke

PUTRAJAYA: Owners of luxury cars — including politicians, business figures and titled individuals — are among those who collectively owe the government RM35.7 million in unpaid road tax.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Road Transport Department (RTD) records showed that just five luxury marques — Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche — accounted for nearly 10,000 vehicles with expired road tax.

“These vehicles are still active on the road, but their owners have failed to renew road tax and insurance.

“Among them are salaried workers, business people, politicians and individuals with honorific titles,” he said at a press conference today.

According to RTD data, 345 Rolls Royce cars had arrears amounting to RM6.4 million, while 372 Lamborghinis owed RM3.7 million.

A total of 660 Bentleys were in arrears of RM7 million, 675 Ferraris owed RM4.7 million, and 4,308 Porsches accounted for RM13.7 million.

Loke said the department has launched Ops Luxury, an ongoing enforcement exercise targeting such vehicles.

More than 421 luxury cars have already been seized in recent months for expired road tax and insurance.

“These are cars worth millions of ringgit, yet their owners refuse to pay.

“Some road taxes for luxury models can reach RM20,000 or RM30,000, but that is their responsibility if they want to drive them on public roads,” he said.

He added that some defaulters intentionally delay renewals, knowing that if caught they only need to pay the arrears plus a RM300 compound when their cars are seized.

“Some even say they ‘forgot.’ Recently, a well-known artiste was stopped at a roadblock and gave this excuse.

“This behaviour cannot continue,” he said.

Loke also reminded that under the new Budi95 fuel subsidy scheme, even luxury car owners enjoy capped subsidies of up to 300 litres per month, the same as ordinary motorists.

“The government has been generous by extending subsidies across the board, including to these luxury car owners.

“But if they benefit, they must also fulfil their responsibility by renewing road tax,” he said.

He stressed that the aim was not to shame individuals, although stronger action could be considered if the trend persists.

“We have all the data, including names of owners.

“Some have suggested publishing them, but we will consider this carefully.

“For now, this is a reminder. Please don’t force us to take drastic measures,” he said.

Loke added that many of the vehicles in arrears were not old, with some still relatively new but left without valid documentation for up to three years.

“If the car is not used, then the owner is not obliged to pay.

“But if it is still on the road, road tax and insurance must be renewed.

“That is the law, regardless of who owns the car,” he said.