M’sia faces high-stakes test when Trump arrives for Asean Summit

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s leadership will face its sternest diplomatic and economic test yet when United States President Donald Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur for the Asean Summit next month.

Analysts say the visit provides Malaysia, as Asean chair, a chance to showcase leadership, while also testing how it navigates an unpredictable US leader whose policies sometimes run counter to regional interests.

International Islamic University Malaysia associate professor Dr Mohd Yazid Zul Kepli said Trump’s presence highlights both opportunity and challenge.

“Malaysia has the platform to set the regional agenda and guide Asean’s collective response to major geopolitical issues. But Trump’s participation sharpens the delicate balancing act between Washington and Beijing,” he told theSun.

He said Washington is seeking to reinforce its Indo-Pacific strategy while Beijing continues to expand economic and security influence through initiatives such as the

Belt and Road.

“Malaysia must project neutrality and inclusivity to keep Asean united. Success will be measured not by grand statements, but by tangible diplomatic gains and preserving balance.”

He said Trump’s past policies – particularly his strong support for Israel – also place Malaysia in a sensitive position.

“Malaysia has consistently voiced solidarity with Palestine. Hosting Trump requires us to uphold that stance while maintaining constructive dialogue with the US on trade, security and regional stability.”

Universiti Utara Malaysia geopolitical analyst Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Faisol Keling agreed, saying Malaysia’s strong stance on Palestine would not destabilise relations with Washington despite the US being Israel’s closest ally.

“In this context, Malaysia-US relations remain stable. Voicing opinions and fighting for the fate of the Palestinian people has long been a cornerstone of Malaysia’s foreign policy in the Middle East. Therefore, it does not interfere with the relationship between the two countries.”

On the economic front, economist Prof Geoffrey Williams urged tempered expectations.

“The visit reaffirms cordial ties between Malaysia, Asean and the US. It may bring some trade and investment deals.”

Williams, however, said that any announcements would likely be limited.

“In truth, Malaysia is not well-placed to attract additional US trade and investment at this time. These decisions lie with businesses, not Trump and any genuine opportunities are already on the table.

“There might be some announcements, but these will mostly be window dressing (symbolic gestures rather than substantive policy changes). The real risk is volatility. Unpredictable US trade policies under Trump could disrupt markets, raise costs for Malaysian exports and dent revenues,” Williams warned.

Still, Malaysia’s recent engagements – with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Beijing and now Trump’s trip to Kuala Lumpur – may help steady ties.

“The dual efforts could ease potential conflicts.”

He said what would count as a win for Malaysia would be securing more US trade and investment and reducing tariffs or non-tariff barriers.

“A loss would be the status quo, or worse, Washington taking a tougher stance on transshipment of Chinese goods through Asean,” added Williams.