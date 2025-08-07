MACC and AKPS to strengthen border operations with new cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has pledged to strengthen cooperation with the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in operations and training.

This commitment was made during a courtesy visit by AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain to MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Azam highlighted AKPS as a crucial agency in national security and assured full MACC support for shared objectives.

“Several AKPS-related issues have been under MACC scrutiny, but resolving them has been difficult,” Azam said in a statement.

He expressed confidence that the new partnership would help address these challenges more effectively.

Azam also proposed incentives for AKPS border officers to boost morale and integrity.

“The MACC fully supports this proposal as incentives can motivate frontline personnel and reduce complacency,” he added.

Mohd Shuhaily described the meeting as a key platform for discussing operational strategies and anti-corruption efforts.

“This collaboration will enhance border control systems and foster higher integrity among officers,” he said.

Senior officials from both agencies attended the meeting, including MACC’s Datuk Zainul Darus and Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin.

AKPS representatives included deputy director-generals Datuk Sazali Mohamad and Ismail Mokhtar.

Mohd Shuhaily’s two-year term as AKPS director-general began on July 1, 2025. - Bernama