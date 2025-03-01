MACC arrests foreign national for attempting to bribe police officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor has arrested a foreign national for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer with approximately RM4,000 to release a friend who had been detained for theft.

According to sources, the Bangladeshi man, in his 30s, was arrested around 1 pm yesterday when he appeared to provide a statement at the MACC Kuala Selangor branch.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, a factory worker in the Klang Valley, committed the offence in a room at the Kuala Selangor Police Station last Wednesday and attempted to bribe a police officer,“ the source said.

The source also reported that a seven-day remand order was issued until Jan 9 by Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali after MACC’s application at the Kuala Selangor Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Meanwhile, the Selangor MACC director, Datuk Alias Salim, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.