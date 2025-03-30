KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and the entire MACC team extended Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia.

Azam conveyed his message through a video on the official MACC Malaysia TikTok account, sharing what Hari Raya means to him.

“Alhamdulillah, after a month of fasting, it is now time to celebrate Syawal with gratitude. On this occasion, I would like to share some reflections and advice for us to ponder together.

“Hari Raya is not just a celebration but also a time for self-reflection and improvement. If Ramadan teaches us sincerity and resilience, then Syawal should mark a new beginning. One where we have the courage to reject all forms of misconduct,” he said.

He urged the public not to let present mistakes jeopardise the future of loved ones, emphasising that the good we do today is the greatest gift for future generations.