BANGI: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds involving a prominent individual bearing the title “Tan Sri”.

Speaking to reporters, Azam said the individual is still being interviewed and that MACC has recorded statements from 53 witnesses to date, with more expected.

“This case will take time—maybe another month or two—as there are many aspects we need to investigate, including analysis of documents and financial records,” he said.

“For now, please don’t ask further questions. I’ll provide full details at a press conference within the next one or two weeks.”

The MACC was reported to have seized RM143 million to date in its probe into the alleged misuse of sukuk funds.

Investigators are tracking the Tan Sri’s luxury assets in Malaysia and abroad, including properties in London and Switzerland. The probe also covers the actual value of high-end alcoholic beverages reportedly in his possession.

A notice to declare assets has been issued to the Tan Sri and several other parties.

So far, seizures include:

* 14 personal bank accounts totalling RM4.5 million;* Eight company accounts worth RM33 million;

* A luxury condominium and a plot of land valued at RM24.5 million;* Nine vehicles worth RM7.65 million;

* Luxury watches worth RM25 million;* Designer handbags worth RM3 million;

* Jewellery and diamonds worth RM6 million;* Four horses worth RM400,000;

* Alcoholic beverages worth RM3 million;* Overseas assets valued at over RM15 million and

* Gambling-related activities estimated at RM20 million

On a separate case involving a video clip linked to an alleged corruption scandal involving a Sabah state assemblyman, Azam said one or two individuals are expected to be charged in court soon.

“They may be charged first, and I’ll make an official announcement afterward,” he added.

It was reported that the MACC had completed the investigation paper, which was submitted to the prosecution for review two weeks ago.

Commenting on social media speculation surrounding fashion designer Jovian Mandagie, Azam clarified that MACC officers had recorded Jovian’s statement in Jakarta—not Bali.

“Some people asked why my officers went to Bali. I never sent them there. They’re not on a honeymoon,” he quipped.