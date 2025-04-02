KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained six individuals, including a civil engineer and three company owners, on suspicion of bribery for monopolising all projects awarded by two government departments across two districts in Sarawak.

According to sources, the male suspects, aged between 40 and 70, were detained between 7 am and noon at various locations in Sarawak during a special operation conducted today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the monopoly has been active since 2006, with contractors allegedly permitting the use of their licences in exchange for commissions of up to 10 percent of the project value.

Whereas, the civil engineer purportedly received payment for assisting in securing projects from the departments involved, said the source.

MACC also seized a Proton X70 vehicle, approximately RM450,000 in cash, and jewellery.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, confirmed the detentions and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that the suspects will be brought before the Magistrates Courts in Miri, Sibu, and Kuching tomorrow for remand applications.