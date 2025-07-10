MACC forms civil society anti-corruption caucus in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has introduced a new Anti-Corruption Caucus, engaging Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to enhance transparency and governance.

This initiative aligns with Strategy 3 of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, which focuses on amplifying public involvement in anti-graft efforts.

The caucus, led by the MACC Community Education Division and supported by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity, aims to provide a structured platform for CSOs to contribute expertise and policy recommendations.

“This strategic initiative supports Sub-strategy 3.1 of NACS, creating a structured platform for CSOs to share their expertise and perspectives actively through annual reports and recommendations to the government,“ MACC stated.

Membership includes organisations with proven commitment to integrity and governance, such as Transparency International Malaysia and the Malaysian Youth Council.

Each member will assist in planning activities, raising awareness on corruption, and proposing reforms under NACS.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki presented appointment letters to caucus members at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The selected organisations will serve from July 1, 2025, to July 1, 2027. - Bernama