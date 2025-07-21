MACC freezes RM150m accounts in scrap metal smuggling crackdown

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 324 bank accounts worth nearly RM150 million and seized assets valued at RM183 million in a major crackdown on scrap metal and e-waste smuggling syndicates.

The operation, spanning five states, uncovered an estimated RM950 million in tax revenue losses due to bribery of enforcement officers.

A source confirmed that 27 witnesses, including a businessman with a “Datuk” title, have given statements.

No arrests have been made yet.

“The total value of seized assets and frozen accounts now exceeds RM332 million,“ the source said.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin stated that financial investigations are ongoing with agencies like the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Customs Department, and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Probes cover offences under the MACC Act, money laundering, and tax evasion laws,“ he added.

The operation, dubbed Op Metal, involved raids in Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

Authorities confiscated luxury vehicles, branded watches, and properties, including oil palm plantations in Kelantan.

A foreign businessman linked to the syndicate, who holds a “Datuk” title, was abroad during the raids but later returned to assist investigations. – Bernama