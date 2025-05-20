KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is intensifying its integrated crackdown on public fund misappropriation and procurement leakages through targeted, cross-agency collaboration and systemic reforms.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said one of the commission’s key priorities for 2025 is to enhance oversight of procurement processes, enforcement, and the fight against large-scale corruption, or grand corruption, particularly in high-risk sectors.

“Recurring findings in the Auditor-General’s Report clearly highlight weaknesses in internal controls, creating opportunities for leakages, low-impact investments and payments made without a solid contractual basis,” he said when contacted today.

He added that MACC is also placing special focus on sick and abandoned projects, which have a significant impact on national financial stability.

To address these issues comprehensively, Azam said the MACC, together with six other agencies, has established the Accounting Fraud Working Group as a coordination platform to tackle financial crimes more effectively.

The agencies are the National Audit Department, Accountant General’s Department, Inland Revenue Board, Companies Commission of Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi MARA, and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

“The Accounting Fraud Working Group reflects our collective commitment to ensuring full accountability for every ringgit of public funds, while reinforcing coordinated action grounded in each agency’s expertise.

“We can no longer operate in silos, as if each agency were sailing its own ship toward an unclear destination. The working group serves as the strategic map that aligns our course and strengthens our joint navigation in tackling increasingly complex financial crimes,” said Azam.

He added that MACC also plays an active role in the Auditor-General’s Report Action Committee, taking follow-up action on audit findings that may involve elements of corruption or abuse of power.