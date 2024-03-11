MACC launches investigation into alleged land title fraud in Kuala Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation into allegations of land title fraud in Kuala Kedah, which recently went viral on TikTok.

According to sources, the MACC has summoned three individuals to assist in the investigation and gather information regarding the issue, as well as obtain several documents related to the case.

“The focus of the MACC’s investigation is on corruption issues and the use of what is believed to be fake documents for the purpose of transferring land ownership. The MACC has identified individuals and agencies suspected of their involvement and will be calling them up soon,“ it was announced today.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director, Ahmad Nizam Ismail, confirmed that the investigation is being conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

However, he urged the public not to speculate on the issue until the investigation is completed.

Earlier, a video surfaced featuring a woman claiming that there had been forgery involving court order documents related to the lease of land owned by a local resident known as Abu Ismail in Kuala Kedah.

The land has reportedly been leased for the past 10 years, but the complainant denies having leased the land to any party, asserting that the lease agreement has also been forged.