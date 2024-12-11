MACC nabs Bangladeshi with Datuk title for submitting documents with false details

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a Bangladeshi company director with a Datuk title on suspicions of submitting documents with false details involving the application of foreign worker quota for Human Resources Ministry approval worth RM1.1 million.

According to a source within the Selangor MACC, the man, in his 40s, was arrested around 9 pm yesterday after he showed up to provide his statement at the Selangor MACC office.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the act in 2023 by submitting two quota applications involving 600 foreign workers by the company while the workforce supply for the project submitted did not exist.

“Both applications involved the levy payments of about RM650,000 and RM460,000,” they said, adding that the suspect has been remanded for six days till Nov 17.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.