MACC officer charged with misappropriation of RM613,000

PUTRAJAYA: An officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was charged today at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Court in Shah Alam, Selangor, with the misappropriation of RM613,000 in cash evidence related to Op Green.

Azizun Mohamad, who serves as an assistant commissioner (Grade P48), faces charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

MACC, in a statement, clarified that Op Green was launched to investigate and expose a case of diesel vehicle registration fraud, within the mySikap system in 2019.

The alleged offence took place between June 1, 2020, and Feb 9, 2024, in Cyberjaya, Sepang, Selangor.

If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment of up to five years, with whipping and a possible fine, according to the statement.

MACC also expressed its firm stance on the case, emphasising that it does not tolerate any breaches of integrity or work ethics among its officers.

“It is important to stress that the MACC will not hesitate to take stringent action against any officer who contravenes established rules and laws, ensuring that the trust and responsibilities assigned to the commission are upheld,” it said.

The MACC further highlighted that disciplinary actions taken against its officers demonstrates the commission’s commitment to upholding justice, addressing corruption and abuse of power impartially.

“MACC is resolute in maintaining transparency in all its actions, to guarantee that justice is served, and that the legal processes are executed appropriately,“ it said.