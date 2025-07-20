MACC probes two more firms in data centre graft scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has uncovered two additional companies suspected of securing data centre construction projects through bribery.

The case involves a detained project manager from a prominent construction firm who allegedly demanded kickbacks in exchange for tender advantages.

A source revealed that several company directors have been identified and will be called in for questioning. “The main suspect admitted to requesting around three per cent of the project value from companies seeking contracts,“ the source said. The bribes were facilitated by leaking tender details and ensuring priority for paying firms.

Payments were made in stages, aligned with project milestones. “Several million ringgit remain unpaid as per the agreement,“ the source added.

Earlier reports disclosed that the project manager attempted to destroy nearly RM1 million in cash during an MACC raid under Op Ways. Officers discovered burning RM100 notes at his Petaling Jaya residence, alongside RM7.5 million in cash hidden in pillow boxes, luxury watches, and jewellery.

On Friday, MACC arrested a contract manager, his wife, and two others in the Klang Valley over a Johor-based data centre project worth RM180 million. - Bernama