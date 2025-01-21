PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned 18 Sabah assemblymen to record their statements, regarding allegations of corruption related to the procurement of a mineral project in the state, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the investigation process related to the case had been completed and his party had submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for follow-up action.

“However, the deputy public prosecutor has instructed the investigating officers to complete several statements and this must be completed before the end of this month.

“I guarantee that in February, I will personally announcement the latest developments,” he said at a press conference here today.

Azam said MACC had opened two investigation papers under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the investigation into the case was being conducted in collaboration with the Sabah police to obtain further information regarding the case.

A news portal recently reported that several video recordings showing an assemblyman allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit to support a company’s application for a project in a state.

The discussion in the video involved the businessman asking the politicians, including those holding senior positions, to return the money when the licence for the project in question had been cancelled but the businessman’s face was not visible.

In another development, Azam said the MACC had obtained permission to prosecute two individuals including the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a highway concession company soon in relation to a corruption case involving two highway projects in the Klang Valley.

He said the COO of the concession company was expected to be charged with two counts under Section 16(A) of the MACC Act 2009 while another individual who is a project manager of a private company would be charged with three counts under the same act.

Media previously reported that eight individuals including a chief executive officer and two top management of a highway concession company were remanded after being suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes involving the construction of two highway projects in the Klang Valley.