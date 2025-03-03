MACC signs MoU with Mongolia anti-corruption agency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Independent Authority Against Corruption (IAAC) of Mongolia to strengthen strategic cooperation in combating corruption.

In a statement today, the MACC said that the MoU was signed at the IAAC Building, Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia last Tuesday by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and IAAC director and commissioner general Dashdavaa Zandraa, with a focus on sharing information, experience and best practices in combating corruption.

According to the MACC, Azam in his speech at the event said that the signing of the MoU was the result of initial discussions during the bilateral meeting of the Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption UNCAC in Atlanta, United States in 2023.

“This MoU is not just a formal agreement, but an important step in the effort to combat corruption effectively through the sharing of best practices, capacity building, and strengthening cooperation in investigations.”

“No country can tackle the issue of corruption alone and international collaboration is the key to success,“ he said.

According to the MACC, the MoU is also an important step in strengthening the strategic relationship between the MACC and international agencies in the joint effort to combat corruption.

In addition, the MACC delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Mongolia’s attorney-general Jargalsaikhan Banzragch at his office last Wednesday to strengthen bilateral relations and explore cooperation opportunities between MACC and enforcement institutions in the country.

“The MACC delegation also had the opportunity to visit the new IAAC Training Centre, which serves as a hub for training and capacity building for anti-corruption officers at the regional level,“ added the statement.