Langkawi counterfeit money scam: 7 arrested for fake RM100 notes

ALOR SETAR: Police have detained seven individuals over a counterfeit money scam involving fake RM100 notes in Langkawi.

The suspects, comprising five men and two women aged 24 to 36, were arrested in two separate operations.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari confirmed four reports of counterfeit notes being used in Chenang, Padang Matsirat, and Kuah.

“Following public tips, we apprehended the suspects starting from 8.30 pm yesterday,“ Shariman stated in a press release.

Urine screenings showed all detainees tested positive for drug use.

Some suspects also have prior criminal records related to drugs and other offences.

Authorities have secured a three-day remand order until Tuesday for further investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 489B of the Penal Code for currency counterfeiting. - Bernama