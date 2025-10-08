MADANI Budget 2026 reflects government priorities and national direction

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the MADANI Budget 2026 represents more than just an annual financial statement.

He stated that the budget reflects the government’s priorities and the nation’s direction for the coming year.

The Finance Minister revealed he had briefed media editors on the MADANI Budget 2026 at the ministry in Putrajaya today.

Anwar highlighted the media’s crucial role in conveying the reform narrative and national change agenda to the public.

He confirmed he will present further details in the Fourth MADANI Budget this Friday.

The upcoming budget will focus on safeguarding the people and strengthening the economy.

It will also reinforce the foundations for a sustainable and inclusive nation, according to the Prime Minister. – Bernama