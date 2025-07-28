MADANI framework upholds moral values and national unity, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring Malaysia’s development under the MADANI framework remains anchored in strong moral values and national unity.

Speaking at the Majlis Ilmu MADANI event with Islamic scholars at Kompleks Seri Perdana, he stressed that while Malaysia embraces modern progress, Islamic principles must guide its future.

“We need to progress. We need to ensure that there is peace and political stability, to craft an economic agenda...To move forward at a faster pace, an accelerated pace. But at the same time, we are mindful of the fact that as Muslims, the issue of values is very pertinent,“ Anwar said.

The event was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. International figures, including British musician Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens) and Islamic scholar Dr Shaykha Haifaa Younis, were also present.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Anwar urged the global community not to overlook the suffering of Palestinians. Dr Haifaa, who shared her experiences in Gaza, described how the resilience of its people deepened her spirituality.

“They taught me patience. They taught me how to trust Allah, even when the world around you is falling apart,“ she said.

Quran scholar Syeikh Dr Ahmad Aissa Hassan El-Ma’sarawi praised Anwar’s monthly knowledge gatherings, likening them to the practices of early Islamic leaders.

He urged Muslims to adhere to Quranic teachings, stating, “When we return to the Quran, Allah will protect us and we will be successful people.” - Bernama