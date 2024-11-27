KOTA BHARU: The MADANI government has allocated RM156 million for various development projects across Kelantan, said Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the funding would support infrastructure improvements and public facility upgrades throughout the state as part of the Sentuhan Kasih 2.0 tour in the state today.

“This allocation includes RM48 million for the urban landscaping project in Kota Bharu, RM35.9 million for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat initiative, which will deliver 448 units of affordable homes under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad, completed this year,“ he said.

“In addition, RM30.1 million will go towards local government projects, including the construction of new markets in Jalan Binjai (RM4 million), Pasar Siti Hajar and Pasir Puteh (RM3.34 million), as well as various other initiatives such as repairs to public toilets, upgrading of food stalls, and road resurfacing,“ Nga told a press conference after checking on the Siti Khadijah upgrading works here today.

The minister said the allocated funds would be distributed promptly, and he expressed confidence that these projects would greatly benefit the people of Kelantan.

Nga further said that KPKT remains committed to implementing inclusive and sustainable development strategies, which aim to improve the quality of life and welfare for all citizens.

“We are dedicated to supporting all groups based on their current needs, ensuring no one is left behind.

“The Sentuhan Kasih programme aims to assist more people, irrespective of political, religious, or ethnic backgrounds,“ he added.

In a separate matter, Nga addressed concerns about fire department personnel readiness in states affected by the Northeast Monsoon, saying that all fire department personnel nationwide have had their leave frozen.

“About 15,000 personnel have been deployed to be on standby in the affected areas.

“The Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad, is also on the ground in Kelantan to monitor the situation,“ Nga added.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department today issued a warning on continuous torrential rain at a dangerous level for Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as in Kuantan and Jerantut, Pahang, until Friday.