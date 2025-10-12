MADANI government expands Rumah Mesra Rakyat programme nationwide

KULIM: The MADANI government remains committed to building more Rumah Mesra Rakyat units nationwide to help the underprivileged own their own homes.

Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Chan Ming Kai said the government would continue supporting Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad in ensuring every Malaysian had home ownership opportunities.

He noted that complicated processes and long waiting times often burden low-cost housing applicants.

Chan stated that streamlined management could help everyone qualify for home ownership.

The RMR programme demonstrates government concern for easing public burdens and improving quality of life.

He made these remarks during a key handover ceremony for five RMR recipients in Kampung Badlishah.

Chan revealed the government had recovered 15.5 billion ringgit through good governance measures.

These savings enable increased RMR unit construction to meet public housing needs.

The government wants to ensure Malaysians face no housing cost burdens according to Chan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains attentive to cost of living issues.

SPNB chairman Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Azmi Mohd Lila reported significant RMR completion numbers.

Kedah has seen 6,927 completed RMR units as of September 30.

Nationwide RMR completions reached 74,138 units according to SPNB data.

SPNB prioritises housing projects under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

This commitment aligns with the Malaysia MADANI framework for public well-being.

Recipient Muhammad Rahimi Jaafar expressed surprise at his application approval.

The 27-year-old civil servant applied to build on his father’s land in 2020.

He completed documentation in 2023 and received his home within two years.

Muhammad Rahimi thanked the government, SPNB and KPKT for making his dream reality. – Bernama