MADANI government prioritises economic growth and people’s welfare in budget

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government will continue prioritising efforts to strengthen the economy and safeguard the people’s wellbeing, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, shared in a social media post that he had mingled with ministry staff and signed several important documents related to Budget 2026.

He reviewed final preparations for the tabling of the fourth MADANI Budget at the Finance Ministry this afternoon.

The Prime Minister had previously briefed media editors on the budget at the ministry in Putrajaya yesterday.

Anwar stated that “the MADANI Budget 2026 is not just an annual financial document but a reflection of the government’s priorities and the nation’s direction for the year ahead.”

Friday’s budget tabling marks the beginning of a new direction for national development under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Last year’s budget was the largest in the nation’s history with an allocation of RM421 billion, comprising RM335 billion for operating expenditure and RM86 billion for development expenditure.

That allocation represented 20.2% of the country’s projected gross domestic product. – Bernama