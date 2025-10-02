MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 concludes in Merlimau, Melaka

MELAKA: The concluding segment of the MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 will be held at Merlimau Polytechnic in Jasin from October 17 to 19.

This national-level initiative is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit as the lead secretariat.

The Defence Ministry and the Melaka government are co-organisers of this strategic partnership.

The Melaka edition adopts the theme “Aspirasi MADANI, Menjamin Pertahanan dan Kedaulatan Negara”.

This theme underscores a commitment to national defence based on Total Defence, Joint Defence, and the Whole of Government, Whole of Society approach.

These principles extend beyond military aspects to encompass people’s well-being, resilience, and solidarity, anchored on the six pillars of Malaysia MADANI.

Melaka was chosen for its international reputation as a heritage and cultural tourism destination.

The state’s progressive character, driven by innovation, technological growth, and focus on people’s welfare, aligns with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

The closing programme will feature fresh, inclusive, and targeted activities designed for local community needs.

Key attractions include federal and state government service counters and community well-being initiatives.

Visitors can enjoy MADANI Sales, traffic summons discounts, and free health checks.

Employment opportunities and a helmet exchange programme by the Road Transport Department will be available.

Military displays, concerts by local artistes, a ‘kenduri rakyat’, and a petting zoo are also scheduled.

The PMR 2025 series has engaged more than one million Malaysians nationwide.

This demonstrates the government’s commitment to delivering services directly to the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the Melaka edition on October 19.

He will be accompanied by top leaders from the federal and state governments.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy the range of services and activities prepared for them.

The programme will operate from 9 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday hours will be from 9 am to 6 pm. – Bernama