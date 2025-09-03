MADANI Rakyat Programme brings government services to rural Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The three-day MADANI Rakyat Programme in Kedah will significantly improve access to government services for rural and remote communities in Baling district.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa stated that the programme transforms the Baling District Council Sports Complex into a comprehensive government service hub from September 4.

“We bring our services to the people who usually need to travel to cities for government matters,” he explained during a television interview.

This initiative functions as a one-stop centre where multiple agencies converge to resolve several administrative needs simultaneously.

Mohamad Fauzi highlighted specific offerings including a 30% price reduction on daily essentials and the Road Transport Department’s helmet exchange initiative.

The programme also serves as an effective platform for disseminating information about government policies, assistance programmes, and employment opportunities.

“People can see firsthand what the MADANI government is doing for their well-being and provide direct feedback for improvements,” he added.

He encouraged widespread participation, urging residents to bring family and friends to gain valuable information about governmental activities.

Additionally, Mohamad Fauzi promoted the Gerakan Bersama Malaysiaku competition for Malaysia Day, open to citizens aged 18 and above.

Participants can submit patriotic photos with independence messages through the official portal before the September 14 deadline.

“Attractive prizes including a car and motorcycles await the winners, with announcements scheduled for Malaysia Day,” he concluded. – Bernama