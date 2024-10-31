MAF probing bullying incident using iron at UPNM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is investigating a case of a cadet student at the Military Training Camp (ALK) of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysian (UPNM) in Sungai Besi who was allegedly bullied and tortured by a senior.

The MAF, in a statement last night, confirmed that the viral incident involved a cadet student being bullied by his senior, who pressed a hot iron against his chest.

The case is being investigated at the ALK-UPNM level.

“The MAF stressed that a detailed investigation will be carried out and there will be no cover-up or compromise.

“Stern disciplinary action as well as legal action will be taken against any party found guilty,” the statement added.

The MAF also urged the public to allow them to investigate the matter thoroughly so that justice can be fully served.

Additionally, the public is urged not to make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation.

“All developments resulting from the investigation will be communicated to the public from time to time,” it added.

It is understood that the act was uncovered after a routine inspection was conducted by the instructor on duty at the time, who noticed signs of injury on the victim’s body.