SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the country’s airport operator, is actively finalising preparations to welcome the ASEAN delegations attending the 46th ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

MAHB Managing Director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said among the major preparations being carried out are the enhancement of facilities and protocols at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, as well as several other airports nationwide that will be involved in receiving distinguished guests from ASEAN countries.

“The key initiatives include upgrading the VIP Room and Bunga Raya Complex at KLIA, providing dedicated immigration lanes and exclusive reception counters, and coordinating the arrival of delegations travelling on commercial flights in a more organised and seamless manner.

“Additionally, promotional materials for ASEAN 2025 have started appearing across various platforms, including the Flight Information Display System (FIDS), KLIATV, and official social media channels,” he told Bernama.

As part of efforts to promote Malaysia on the international stage, Mohd Izani said MAHB is also stepping up initiatives to showcase the country’s rich arts, culture, and heritage across its airports.

This includes the introduction of a ‘Heritage Lane’, featuring displays of photographs showcasing the country’s historic building structures, traditional business premises such as nasi kandar stalls and old-school barber shops, exhibitions of traditional Baba and Nyonya attire, as well as cultural performances including traditional dances at several airport terminals.

Specifically for the ASEAN delegations, he said the Bunga Raya Complex and VIP waiting areas at several airports have also been redecorated with elements that reflect Malaysia’s unique identity, culture, and traditions, creating a welcoming atmosphere that embodies national pride and respect for the delegates.

“As the airport operator responsible for managing the country’s main gateways, MAHB consistently undertakes initiatives to showcase Malaysia’s arts, culture and heritage at our airports, not only for receiving the ASEAN delegations but also as an early effort leading up to the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year 2026,“ he said.

He said MAHB remains committed to ensuring all aspects of the welcoming process and movements of the ASEAN delegations are conducted smoothly, with dignity and prestige, thereby strengthening Malaysia’s image on the international stage.

Apart from that, Mohd Izani said security aspects were also given priority through close collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police to guarantee the safe and seamless movement of the delegations throughout the event.

He said MAHB has also been working closely with the Foreign Ministry, the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division (BIUPA), and other government agencies since last year to ensure that airports in the country are fully prepared to welcome the arrival of delegations from various ASEAN nations.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found that the route from KLIA to the capital’s city centre is now lively with vibrant decoration, including banners and billboards carrying ASEAN-themed messages to greet the leaders and delegations arriving for ASEAN 2025.

The decorations, which have been installed along key routes such as the KLIA Expressway, MEX Expressway, Sungai Besi Expressway and areas around the government administration complex in Putrajaya, not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also offer a warm visual welcome, reflecting Malaysia’s role as host nation.

Banners featuring the official ASEAN logo are prominently displayed on lampposts and along highway dividers, adding a symbolic and dignified touch to the route that the dignitaries will travel.

Also stealing the spotlight is the digital billboard on the KLIA Expressway displaying the greeting “Selamat Datang” with the ASEAN logo, for delegates to witness as they leave the airport heading to KLCC.

The ASEAN Summit will begin with a senior officials’ meeting on May 23, followed by a ministerial meeting on May 25, while the heads of government meeting will begin on May 26.

The theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ has been adopted as a unifying basis for regional and global engagement. Malaysia’s commitment is to strengthen ASEAN centrality, foster economic cooperation and champion the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.