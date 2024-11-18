MAINJ begins faith rehabilitation for GISBH members

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) has begun the process of purifying and rehabilitating the faith of former members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that this process was being carried out through a voluntary approach by the individuals involved, as well as through the enforcement of the law.

He explained that the primary focus of the rehabilitation initiative was to guide former GISBH members back to the true teachings of Islam, based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed.

“Secondly, we will provide guidance and MAINJ has agreed to assist them with monthly financial support. This is because we know that after facing legal action, their businesses can no longer operate.

“As such, MAINJ has taken steps to ensure their welfare, including supporting their families and providing assistance for their children’s education,” he said to reporters after the MAINJ Zakat Payment, Zakat Assistance Financing, and MoU Exchange Ceremony with Agro Bank held here, today.

Also present were MAINJ adviser Datuk Nooh Gadot, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad, and MAINJ chief executive officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said that a fatwa regarding GISBH would be issued by MAINJ after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

He explained that a working paper on the matter was currently being reviewed and would be examined by the Johor Mufti Department before being brought to the MAINJ meeting for approval, and subsequently presented to Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

Earlier, the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) had ruled that the teachings, beliefs, and practices of GISBH were deviant and misleading.

Regarding the payment of zakat by GISBH, Mohd Fared said that, based on confirmation from the adviser and CEO of MAINJ, the council had never received any zakat payments from the company since it began its operations in the state.