MAINJ has collected RM288 million in zakat as of October - Johor Religious Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government, through the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), has collected RM288 million in zakat as of October, achieving 75% of its RM400 million target.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said MAINJ launched the Bulan Barakah Zakat campaign to accelerate collections in the final two months of the year.

“The zakat collection in Johor has reached 75%, and I am confident the figure will increase in November and December,“ he told reporters after the MAINJ Zakat Payment, Zakat Assistance Financing, and MoU Exchange Ceremony with Agro Bank at Fraser Place Puteri Harbour here, today.

Also present were Johor Islamic Religious Council adviser Datuk Nooh Gadot, Johor State Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad, and MAINJ chief executive officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said Johor planned to appoint village heads as ‘amil’ (zakat collectors and distributors) to expand outreach and ensure no one misses out on government assistance.

“This proposal, if approved, will make it easier for residents to access zakat assistance directly through village heads,“ he said.

He said the current number of 46 amil was insufficient and small compared to the number of village heads across Johor.

In another development, Mohd Fared announced that 22,000 ‘asnaf’ (zakat recipient) household heads would receive takaful insurance next year through a collaboration between MAINJ and Agro Bank.

He said the initiative aimed to protect asnaf families from financial hardship caused by accidents or the loss of their primary breadwinner.

Mohd Fared described Johor as a pioneer in such efforts, ensuring asnaf welfare through enhanced financial security measures.