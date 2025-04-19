MAIS records 1,875 mualaf registrations last year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) registered 1,875 individuals as mualaf, or Muslim converts, last year, said its chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin.

He said of the total, 1,031 individuals registered their conversion at the Islam Management Centres (PPP), which comprised mosques and non-governmental Islamic organisations.

Salehuddin said the remaining 844 individuals registered as mualaf at the MAIS headquarters, the Chief Registrar of Mualaf’s Office, and the district Islamic religious office.

“MAIS is responsible for managing mualaf affairs in Selangor, from the conversion process to registration, in accordance with the Administration Of The Religion Of Islam (State Of Selangor) Enactment 2003 under Part IX, relating to embracing Islam.

“The Regulations on Registration, Care and Teaching for Mualaf (State of Selangor) 2009, which have been enforced, assist mualaf with registration, welfare support, education, and funeral management,” he said in speech at the Majlis Apresiasi dan Jalinan Ukhwah PPP 2025 programme at Wisma PKPS today.

Salehuddin expressed hope that every PPP officer would remain committed to the task of preaching and registering mualaf in Selangor, treating them with love and sincerity.

“Officers are also hoped to help raise awareness among mualaf about the importance of registering their conversion to Islam so they can be effectively managed in terms of welfare and assistance, particularly regarding nasab (lineage), property management, and funeral arrangements,” he said.

During today’s ceremony, MAIS presented a contribution of RM103,100 to 30 PPPs, in appreciation of their role in facilitating the mualaf registration process.

At the same event, MAIS also handed over a RM30,000 contribution under the Sumbangan Agihan Fidyah MAIS initiative to 100 mualaf in Selangor, aimed at alleviating their cost of living.

To date, there are 41 PPPs across Selangor, which also play a key role in offering consultations to those who wish to convert to Islam.