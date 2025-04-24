PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is ramping up its efforts to become a regional leader in artificial intelligence (AI), with a strong focus on talent development and digital infrastructure.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted Malaysia’s proactive strategies in building a future-ready Al ecosystem when speaking at the prestigious Machines Can See event held yesterday at the Museum of the Future, Dubai.

He said the key component is the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO), which coordinates cross-ministerial efforts to identify and address talent needs.

“NAIO allows us to engage with multiple sectors to understand what’s needed to cultivate and retain top digital talent.

“We are committed to creating real opportunities in the tech space and enabling Malaysians to take the lead in Al innovation,“ said Gobind in a media release here today.

The minister also emphasised that Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is working to fast-track digital initiatives and streamline processes to attract global talent, in line with the goals of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint 2025-2030.

“We have a clear, long-term vision. Making it easier to develop digital skills and access opportunities is a key part of our blueprint for growth,“ he said.

Gobind also called for a shift in the way digital education is approached not just about universities, but also need to embed relevant tech modules at every stage of education from primary school through to secondary and beyond.

“This ensures we’re preparing talent early and addressing future skills shortages,“ he said.

Gobind added that in parallel with talent development, Malaysia is fast becoming a regional hub for data centres, an essential driver of Al and broader digital transformation.

“Malaysia is already attracting global data centre investments. We have the infrastructure, resources, and policy environment to support this growth and we are building an ecosystem that positions us as a regional leader,“ he said.

He said these ecosystems around data centres will drive innovation and job creation and also essential to the nation’s vision for a thriving digital economy.

In a separate statement, Gobind said Malaysia has joined hands with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Rwanda under a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening coordination to help boost the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Global South.

“Within the framework of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4|R) global network, the countries will work together to promote ethics and governance in Al to help societies and economies in the said region to harness its potential,“ he said.

The agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced at the ongoing Dubai Al Week between Dubai Future Foundation as the legal entity hosting UAE’s C4IR, Rwanda C4IR and MyDigital Corporation, an agency under Malaysia’s Digital Ministry.

Gobind said Malaysia is proud to join forces with UAE and Rwanda in this visionary initiative to bridge global Al expertise and accelerate digital transformation for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

“This partnership involving Malaysia, UAE, and Rwanda reflects our collective goal for a future that is driven by responsible Al innovation,“ he said.

Gobind said following the MoU, the countries agreed to expand the scope of the C4IR AI Fellowship Programme, which was initially signed by the UAE and Rwanda at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

“Now, with the addition of Malaysia, the expanded partnership will promote further international cooperation to support sustainable development through Al.

“The initiative will enable talent exchange, joint initiatives, and coordinated development of responsible Al governance frameworks led by Global South nations,“ he added.