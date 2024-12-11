Malaysia achieves 89% progress in affordable housing target

KUALA LUMPUR: As of Sept 30, 89% of the targeted affordable homes, or 443,259 units, have been completed, are under construction, or in planning stages nationwide.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming noted that with only 56,741 units remaining, the ministry is confident the target of 500,000 units set under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be met.

“If fully realised, this will be the first time an affordable housing goal has been achieved as outlined in a Malaysia Plan,” he said, during the Supply Bill 2025 policy debate for the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Nga mentioned KPKT’s comprehensive plan for waste-to-energy (WTE) processing plants with incinerator technology to address landfill shortages and manage rising annual waste.

He added that these facilities could supply renewable energy to the national grid, reducing fossil fuel dependency.

Nga explained that every 60 tonnes of solid waste treated with WTE technology generates one megawatt (MW) of electricity, enough to power 2,000 homes.

He assured that WTE plants, built to strict Department of Environment specifications, are safe and align with zero waste and zero toxins principles, supporting a circular economy with park-like facilities similar to those in developed nations.