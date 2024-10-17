KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is actively seeking support from BRICS member countries for its bid to join the economic bloc, Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has sent an official letter to the nine BRICS foreign ministers, confirming Malaysia’s intention to join, Liew added.

“The presence of a senior Malaysian minister at the BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus Summit at the end of October presents a valuable opportunity to garner support from BRICS leaders,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat during a question-and-answer session on Thursday.

Liew was responding to a query from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) regarding Malaysia’s proposal to join BRICS and its potential economic impact.

He said Malaysia’s desire to join BRICS aligns with the country’s position as an independent nation committed to openness in international cooperation, which he argued would further bolster BRICS’ policy of neutrality and multilateralism.

Liew noted that BRICS members such as Brazil, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also pursue neutral foreign policies.

He rejected suggestions that Malaysia’s application to join BRICS could harm its economic relations with Western nations.

“This year, we welcomed investments from Western giants such as Google, Oracle, and Amazon.

“This demonstrates that our neutral stance is recognised by Western companies and accepted by all parties,“ he said.

Liew added that Malaysia’s BRICS membership would complement its roles in regional and international economic groups, including ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He also noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced Malaysia’s interest in joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as part of broader efforts to maintain strong relations with all trading partners.

“Furthermore, in line with Malaysia’s commitment to promoting the Global South agenda, participation in BRICS offers a platform to address specific issues and challenges facing South-South nations,“ he added.