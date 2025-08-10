Malaysia advances nuclear cooperation with US through 123 Agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s push for deeper nuclear cooperation with the United States under the 123 Agreement demonstrates its focus on partnering with nations that uphold safety and advanced technology standards.

US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan emphasised the significance of this development during a recent exclusive interview with Bernama.

The agreement, announced during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit in July, establishes a legal framework for peaceful nuclear collaboration between both countries.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Rubio formalised the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation on July 10.

Mohamad confirmed Malaysia’s readiness to begin negotiations on the 123 Agreement during the signing ceremony held alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meetings.

Kagan described the move as a positive indication of Malaysia’s recognition of US technological leadership and commitment to nuclear safety standards.

The 123 Agreement derives its name from Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act and serves as a mandatory legal foundation for nuclear material transfers.

This framework requires thorough negotiation and ratification processes to guarantee compliance with international non-proliferation and safety protocols.

When questioned about potential timelines for finalising the agreement, Kagan stressed that progress would align with Malaysia’s domestic energy planning priorities.

He affirmed the mutual benefits of establishing the 123 Agreement while respecting Malaysia’s autonomy in determining its energy strategy and implementation pace.

The ambassador reiterated the US commitment to supporting Malaysia’s decisions regarding its future energy mix and technological partnerships. – Bernama