Malaysia Airlines improves on-time performance to over 80% in October 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The on-time performance (OTP) performance of national carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has improved to more than 80 per cent in October 2024, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The deputy minister said the improved performance came after MAB’s announcement at the end of August that the airline would reduce its flight network.

“The steps taken since MAB’s announcement to reduce its flight network in August resulted in positive results for its OTP performance.

“MAB’s OTP improved from 58.2 per cent in August 2024 to more than 80 per cent in October 2024,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in today’s question-and-answer session.

Hasbi was responding to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on the steps taken by the Ministry of Transport to overcome the recent OTP issues faced by MAB.

He said MAB also began the process of acquiring new aircraft as one of the strategies to increase passenger confidence.

“This step will ensure sufficient availability of aircraft to fulfil scheduled flight requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasbit said MAB has prepared a mitigation plan to identify the improvements needed following the findings of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) investigation.

“The plan is to improve aircraft safety and airworthiness,” he added.

CAAM conducted a surprise audit and investigation into MAB, including MAB Engineering Services (MABES), which is responsible for aircraft maintenance from June 24 to 28.