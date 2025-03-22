KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will resume flight operations to and from London Heathrow Airport today.

In a post on X, the airline said the flights operating as scheduled are the MH4 (Kuala Lumpur to London Heathrow) and MH1 (London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur).

Malaysia Airlines has advised passengers to update their contact details in the ‘My Booking’ section on the website or mobile app to receive important updates promptly.

The airport was closed on Friday after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation resulted in a major power outage.

According to news reports, over 1,300 flights, including four Malaysia Airlines flights, were affected by the closure, which saw flights being diverted or returning to their point of origin.