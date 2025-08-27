Malaysia and Brunei sign health MoU during Sultan’s state visit

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on health cooperation between their two countries.

The ceremony occurred at the Seri Perdana Complex during the Sultan’s three-day state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of King Sultan Ibrahim.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Brunei’s Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohammad Isham Jaafar represented their respective nations in the document exchange.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Malaysia on Monday via a special flight landing at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang.

The Brunei delegation included Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, cabinet ministers, and senior government officials.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim warmly received the visiting delegation upon arrival.

The Sultan received a state welcome at Istana Negara on Tuesday followed by meetings with the King and a state banquet.

The visit will include the twenty-sixth Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation, the highest bilateral mechanism between both nations.

This consultation platform enables both leaders to review cooperation progress and discuss regional and international matters.

The visit underscores the special relationship between Malaysia and Brunei and their commitment to strategic cooperation.

Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in ASEAN during 2024 with total trade reaching 7.53 billion ringgit.

Malaysia-Brunei trade reached 690 million US dollars between January and June this year.

Exports accounted for 500 million US dollars while imports totaled 190 million US dollars during this period. – Bernama