Malaysia and Singapore conclude joint air force search and rescue exercise

SINGAPORE: The air forces of Malaysia and Singapore concluded the seventh edition of their joint Search and Rescue Exercise at Sembawang Air Base.

This bilateral exercise reinforced the shared commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation between both nations.

Singapore’s Defence Ministry stated that the exercise involved helicopters from both air forces along with aircrew, ground crew, and medical teams.

The annual bilateral exercise showcases the professionalism and rapport shared by personnel of both air forces.

It also underscores the warm and long-standing defence ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

The three-day exercise featured participants jointly conducting helicopter medical evacuation operations.

These operations included day and night search and rescue scenarios designed to enhance mission planning.

Participants searched for survivors following a simulated mishap off Singapore’s southern coast.

They conducted winching operations to swiftly evacuate survivors adrift in the waters.

Singapore’s Chief of Staff emphasised that the exercise strengthens professional linkages between the two air forces.

He noted that Malaysia and Singapore remain bound by shared history, geography, culture and kinship.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force Deputy Chief stated that such exercises ensure both air forces work for regional security.

He highlighted their role as key players in shaping the future of the ASEAN region.

Both air forces have regularly interacted through bilateral visits and professional exchanges.

They also participate in multilateral exercises under the Five Power Defence Arrangements. – Bernama