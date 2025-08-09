Malaysia and World Scouting renew pact to boost youth education in Asia-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Ministry of Education (MOE) and World Scouting have renewed their cooperation agreement to expand the role of the Scouts Association of Malaysia (PPM) in youth education.

The partnership aims to empower young people in Malaysia and across the Asia-Pacific region, which represents over half of global Scouting membership.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and World Scouting Secretary-General David Berg signed the 10-year agreement at the organisation’s headquarters.

Berg highlighted the strong ties between Malaysia and World Scouting since the country became home to its global headquarters in 2014.

“This collaboration continues to have a significant impact on youth development through education, leadership, and community service,” Berg said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Malaysia’s Chief Scout, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Prof. Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin, and other key PPM officials.

World Scouting has supported over 60 million Scouts from 176 countries through international development initiatives since 2014. - Bernama