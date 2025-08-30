Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School Sibu to open next month

SIBU: The Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School in Sibu is prepared to open next month pending final approval from the Ministry of Education.

Sarawak State Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn confirmed the school building has been completed with all necessary approvals obtained.

“The only approval left is from the Education Department to permit the school’s operation,” he said during the official key handover ceremony for the new campus.

Sagah explained that although the new premises are only now completed, classes for the Sibu campus had already commenced earlier this year.

Students are expected to move into the new fully equipped campus by September with teachers and staff already recruited.

The minister hopes everything will be in order by the first quarter of next year for student intake from the central region by 2026.

Sagah stated the school would be able to accommodate 500 students at any one time.

The Sibu campus becomes the third international school under Yayasan Sarawak alongside existing campuses in Kuching-Serian Road and Petra Jaya.

Sagah expressed optimism that the school would attract more students allowing young Sarawakians to benefit from quality international education closer to home.

Students will be provided with hostels and other facilities fully funded by the Sarawak government through Yayasan Sarawak.

The school emphasises English language use without neglecting Bahasa Malaysia while prioritising science education for technology and digital sector development.

This initiative aligns with the Sarawak government’s policy transition toward new energy particularly green energy – Bernama